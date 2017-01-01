We combine our deep sector knowledge, highly developed user relationships and expertise in content creation and marketing to deliver targeted programs that drive a measurable return on investment.

Content Marketing A Fortune 500 technology distributor is collaborating with Penton to drive awareness and leads for their cloud-based IoT applications. Penton launched an interactive University using expertise in creating technical content, delivering webinars and digital marketing.

Deep vertical knowledge A product marketer representing a $4 billion consumer packaged goods manufacturer utilizes several Penton divisions to bring a product to market. First, they uncover a critical insight on gluten free trends from the NEXT Trend SaaS tool. Then they collect retailer insights via a survey of Supermarket News executives, create an educational program targeted at Delicious Living consumers, and launch a new gluten free, snackable protein bar at Natural Products Expo West.