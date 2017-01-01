Informing critical decisions. Engaging nearly 20 million users. Advancing the way you work.
Professionals in our five growth-oriented business sectors — Agriculture, Transportation, Natural Products & Food, Design & Manufacturing and Infrastructure — rely on Penton every day to provide them with relevant data and insights that inspire new ideas and create opportunities.
A business intelligence solution that offers pre-shelf product trend data, predictive consumer segmentation and a concept testing lab for consumer packaged goods companies, retailers, suppliers and investment firms in the natural and healthy living market.
A SaaS software product and API feed that provides essential analytical insights into industrial construction equipment valuation, rental and operating costs for professionals, government agencies and financial institutions involved in the construction industry.
An intelligence tool that provides municipal budget data, analytics, capital projects information and government official contact information to let companies optimize sales and marketing efforts into local governments.
Our industry leading trade shows, conferences, virtual communities, executive speed dating and knowledge resource centers enable decision makers to network with their peers, get the latest ideas from industry thought leaders and transact business.
Aviation Week’s MRO Americas event is dedicated to the aviation maintenance industry bringing in key airline personnel and buyers.
The premier leadership event for progressive nutrition industry CEOs, investors and thought leaders.
We combine our deep sector knowledge, highly developed user relationships and expertise in content creation and marketing to deliver targeted programs that drive a measurable return on investment.
A Fortune 500 technology distributor is collaborating with Penton to drive awareness and leads for their cloud-based IoT applications. Penton launched an interactive University using expertise in creating technical content, delivering webinars and digital marketing.
A product marketer representing a $4 billion consumer packaged goods manufacturer utilizes several Penton divisions to bring a product to market. First, they uncover a critical insight on gluten free trends from the NEXT Trend SaaS tool. Then they collect retailer insights via a survey of Supermarket News executives, create an educational program targeted at Delicious Living consumers, and launch a new gluten free, snackable protein bar at Natural Products Expo West.
A large industrial company needs to broaden basic corporate brand awareness as they expand their product offering into new sectors. They choose Penton’s IdeaXchange virtual community as a turnkey solution, which cuts across all 16 million Penton user groups and brings sector-specific context to create deep user engagement. The company inserts their brand into impactful vertical industry dialogues to start gaining credibility.